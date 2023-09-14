The Miami Dolphins got some positive updates Thursday from two of their key players who have been dealing with injuries. Both offensive tackle Terron Armstead and running back Raheem Mostert returned to practice Thursday after previously being a limited participant or not practicing Wednesday.

Armstead has been working through injuries to his ankle, knee and back, which he suffered in August during practice. His injuries kept him out of the Dolphins Week 1 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers. However, this latest update could be a good sign that he might be finally return for Miami's second game against the New England Patriots after he didn't use the no-contact jersey at practice Thursday.

“Dolphins Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead had a regular jersey and helmet at practice today, not a red no-contact jersey. Armstead appeared to be moving around full-speed and did drills. Huge potential positive development for Miami,” per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Also making strides to play is Raheem Mostert, who has been dealing with a knee injury. Mostert played in the Chargers game, rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, but missed practice Wednesday. He then came back Thursday, per David Furones.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert seen at practice Thursday after being listed as DNP Wednesday. LT Terron Armstead was again practicing Thursday, this time without red jersey. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 14, 2023

Having both Armstead and Mostert back versus the Patriots will help keep the offense balanced versus a stingy Patriots defense. The Dolphins put up 36 points in the Chargers win while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards. It's hard to imagine Bill Belichick allowing Miami to repeat such a strong passing performance, so Armstead and Mostert can assist in adding another offensive dimension for the Dolphins with the run game.