The Pro Bowl guard suffered an injury in the team's Black Friday blowout of the Jets that isn't expected to heal any time soon.

The Miami Dolphins may have won the battle when they defeated the New York Jets 31-13 on Friday night, but on the injury front, the war wages on. Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead's status will remain up in the air for the foreseeable future, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Armstead suffered a quad injury midway through the third quarter of Friday's game and is considered week-to-week, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

The team has been plagued by a rash of injuries on the offensive line of late. Armstead was shuffled into the blue medical tent on the sideline with backup Kendall Lamm also out with injury. That left third-string tackle Kion Smith to play the remainder of the game.

Armstead, 32, a third-round pick (75th overall) of the New Orleans Saints in 2013, is in his tenth NFL season and second with the Dolphins. A four-time Pro Bowler, he's been a key contributor to a Miami offense that ranks second in the NFL with 339 points, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys (347). At 8-3, the Dolphins sit atop the AFC East and currently hold the number one seed in the AFC playoff picture, which comes with a coveted first round bye.

Armstead joins a long list of Dolphins offensive players currently struggling with injury that includes running back De'Von Achane (knee), wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (ankle), and fullback Alec Ingold (foot).

The Dolphins' defense also took a massive hit in Friday's blowout victory when linebacker Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles, bringing an unfortunate and abrupt end to his 2023 campaign.