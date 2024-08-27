Workplace toxicity doesn't just happen in white-collar jobs but professional sports teams as well. Take for example Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ripping into former coach Brian Flores during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard show, calling him a “terrible person” who put him down every chance he got. Though Brian Flores responded to the drama, Tua refused to make the situation any bigger.

In a recent press conference, he addressed the controversy stemming from his recent comments, as reported by Joe Schad on X, formerly Twitter.

Per the report, the “Tua Tagovailoa says he has not heard from Brian Flores and hasn't heard Flores' comments. Tua says he has nothing more to add.”

The Dolphins move on

Refusing to speak on the situation further is a wise move on Tagovailoa's part, for maybe his jabs at his former coach were simply him airing out something that has bothered him. Moreover, new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has changed the team for the better, revamping the toxic culture of the previous regime and earning the team's trust in the process.

This locker room toxicity caused the Dolphins to fire Brian Flores after three years, even though he had led the team to a respectable 24-25 record after three years.

However, in only his third year as coach, McDaniel has turned a downcast team culture into a fun team to watch because they themselves are having fun playing. His approach has also borne fruit, as the team finished last season with an 11-6 record, although they would lose in the playoffs to eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

The team also notched the second-most all-time points scored in a regular season game through their 70-20 demolition of the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins were also the first team to score 70 points since 1966.

Flores responds

Still, on his part, now-Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores addressed Tua's criticisms. He talked to the media afte practice on Tuesday.

“I just want to say, look, I'm genuinely happy for the success that Tua's had. I really wish him nothing but the best,” the ex-Dolphins coach said.

Flores also added, “You know, I think player relationships are very important to me…. I got into coaching because I want to make that same kind of impact, positive impact. Pour into young people, help them to become, as [Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell] says all the time, the best versions of themselves. That's always my goal with coaching.”

After all the drama, though, what's important was that both Tua Tagovailoa and Brian Flores managed to share their own sides of the story. As the Dolphins and Vikings stake their own paths in the NFL, maybe fans can now appreciate that different people respond to different coaching styles.

Some players might respond to rough treatment, whereas others might respond to a more nurturing style. Just because a player doesn't like one style over the other doesn't mean they are “soft” or bad players.