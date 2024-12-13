The Miami Dolphins just received a concerning update on the status of offensive tackle Terron Armstead. Head coach Mike McDaniel's team is heading into a must-win matchup against the Houston Texans this Sunday. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Dolphins have started to gain a rhythm as the season has gone on. The franchise now sits at 6-7 and is two games out of the conference's fifth, sixth, and seventh seeds. The 10-3 Buffalo Bills have already clinched the AFC East.

With four games left, the Dolphins must be at peak form and healthy for the next month. However, it looks like Terron Armstead will miss the team's most challenging game remaining on the schedule. According to Miami Dolphins reporter for ESPN NFL Nation Marcel Louis-Jacques, Mike McDaniel is “pessimistic” about Terron Armstead playing against the Texans. The Dolphins' head coach confirmed that the team will plan accordingly for this absence.

Terron Armstead is a brutal loss for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday

Terron Armstead has been one of the best-left tackles in the league since being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2013. After three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff graduate signed a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Since then, Armstead has made two more Pro Bowls playing in South Beach. However, the left tackle has also struggled with lingering injuries throughout his Dolphins' career.

2024 has been no different, as Armstead has dealt with a right knee injury. Because of this issue, the Dolphins will likely not have their left tackle on Sunday. Rookie Patrick Paul will start against a Texans team with one of the best rushes in the NFL. Paul was a second-round pick out of Houston in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected First-Team All-Conference for three straight years in college.

The Houston Texans are currently 8-5 and sitting first in the AFC South by two games. On defense, the Texans have recorded 42 sacks, which is second in the league. The pass rush is led by defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. The two are fourth and seventh in the NFL in sacks. Miami has given up an average of 2.5 sacks a game this season, coming in at 16th overall. It will be crucial for the offensive line to hold the fort down in Armstead's absence.

Overall, it's been a very trying year for this organization in Mike McDaniel's third season. After two straight playoff appearances, the Dolphins will need help to get back to the postseason.

The only thing Miami can control now is to win out. That starts with Houston on Sunday, followed by games against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. While all those games are winnable, the Dolphins must keep Tua Tagovailoa upright and healthy during this stretch. Not having Terron Armstead is an obstacle this team must overcome on Sunday to keep its season alive.