The Miami Dolphins have had a rough start to the 2024 season. Miami stands at 1-1 heading into Week 3, but they are without QB Tua Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future. Tagovailoa reportedly does not plan to retire from the NFL after sustaining a concussion in Week 2, but he will miss considerable time. That has not stopped him for staying close with his team.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will travel with the team to Seattle for their Week 3 game against the Seahawks, per Mike McDaniel via Barry Jackson. He also said that Tagovailoa has been very engaged in team meetings this week and has observed the team's practices.

This is all great news about Tua. Tua Tagovailoa was placed on IR on Tuesday so obviously he is not eligible to play for the Dolphins for multiple weeks. However, it is good to see Tua still around his teammate and intimately involved in team meetings so that he understands the team's game plans.

The Dolphins will need to pile up some wins during Tua's absence if they want to rescue their season. The Jets got a win on Thursday Night Football that puts them at 2-1, keeping the pressure firmly on the Dolphins to keep winning if they want to stay in the AFC East race.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill gives fans reason to believe in Tua Tagovailoa's backup

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is a believer in Skylar Thompson.

Hill recently talked about why he is confident in Thompson as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. He believes that the Dolphins can still win games down the stretch because of Thompson.

“Skylar does a great job of extending players,” Hill explained. “He gives them a different look, he's fearless. He's not afraid of anything [and] he's a real competitor.”

Thompson did not wow Dolphins fans last week when he came in to relieve Tua. He went 8-of-14 for 80 yards, which is okay but definitely not moving the needle.

The Dolphins drafted Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was viewed as a developmental backup and is now being thrust into the limelight during a crucial stretch of Miami's season.

Thompson's best shot at success is to gain a lot of chemistry with Tyreek Hill, who is arguably the most unique WR1 in the NFL. Hill has speed like nobody else, and Thompson will need to calibrate his throws to have the right power and timing to take advantage.

All eyes will be on Thompson as he makes his 2024 debut as a starting QB against a stout Seahawks defense in Seattle on Sunday.