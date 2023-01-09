By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are heading to the playoffs after beating the New York Jets on Sunday, securing the final AFC Wild Card spot. But, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still remains in concussion protocol, and his status for the postseason is in serious doubt. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald gave an update on the signal-caller’s status Monday.

“Tua ended yesterday still in first 3 steps of concussion protocol. Unclear when 3 doctors will allow him to move to step 4 and then potentially step 5. Any player must clear all 5 steps to be allowed to play. McDaniel will address Tua late today, Wednesday and Friday.

“If Tua Tagovailoa is cleared for step 4 (non-contact practice stuff, drills, throwing), doctors must be certain he shows no symptoms to be moved to step 5 &then he must be fine after 5 to exit protocol. Dolphins have declined to say if they’ll definitely play Tua this season if he’s cleared.”

With his long-term health taken into consideration, Tagovailoa probably shouldn’t play again this season. He’s now suffered three concussions in a span of several months. He was the sole reason the league tightened up their concussion protocol in the first place after the scary scene in Cincinnati when he collapsed on the field.

As noted by Jackson, Tua has to be cleared for two more steps this week. It’s not totally out of the question, but the Dolphins are likely wary to let him play again. Head coach Mike McDaniel will address the situation on Monday. If Tua can’t suit up, expect Teddy Bridgewater to be under center as Miami looks to upset the Buffalo Bills in the postseason.