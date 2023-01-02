The Miami Dolphins come into Week 18 needing a win with the playoffs right around the corner. They have endured an up-and-down season which has their record sitting at 8-8 heading into their clash vs. the New York Jets. But the latest report from head coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t bode well for Tua Tagovailoa’s chances of playing in Week 18, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“McDaniel said there are a lot of variables as far as who will start at QB for the Dolphins on Sunday. Added he hasn’t ‘factored (Tua) into any sort of equation’ at this point. Team is currently preparing for Skylar Thompson or Teddy Bridgewater to start,” Louis-Jacques wrote on Twitter.

It seems as if Tua Tagovailoa will not play barring unforeseen circumstances. McDaniel has yet to make a final decision on either Thompson or Bridgewater.

Tua Tagovailoa has been hampered by injuries this year, including multiple concussion scares. The Dolphins’ QB has performed well when healthy. He’s thrown 25 passing touchdowns to go along with 3,548 passing yards and only 8 interceptions. Miami will do everything in their power to overcome his potential absence.

Dolphins fans will find some comfort in Tyreek Hill’s recent take on possible Tua Tagovailoa replacement Teddy Bridgewater.

“Every quarterback is going to bring his own swagger into the huddle,” Hill said, per The Palm Beach Post. “And I feel like when Teddy steps into the huddle, there’s like a different mindset for us all. We understand Tua has his things that he does very well. And then Teddy, he has the same thing. He has the same certain package of things that he can do very well as well.”

We will continue to provide updates on the Dolphins’ QB situation.