Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that he expects quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to see game action at some point during the preseason, according to David Furones.

More often than ever, starting quarterbacks see less playing time in the preseason, making this move an interesting one. Miami's situation with Tagovailoa is a unique one though, given the quarterback's recurring concussions last season.

Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Tagovailoa is coming off his best season with the Dolphins in 2022. He finished ninth in MVP voting after helping lead the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016, though he did not play in the postseason due to the aforementioned concussions.

McDaniel said “reps are valuable” in preseason, and for a starting quarterback who missed his team's final three games last year, it may not be such a bad idea to get him some snaps before the regular season.

Tagovailoa is undoubtedly the starter for the Dolphins, so he doesn’t need to prove anything in the preseason to affirm that. He'll likely play one or two drives with a handful of passing plays before Miami sees enough to know he's fully ready to go for Week 1.

The Dolphins are on the road for their remaining preseason games. They'll head to Houston this weekend to take on the Texans before an all-Florida affair with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 26.

Mike McDaniel did not make it clear when Tua Tagovailoa will suit up, but Dolphins fans can get excited about seeing their starting QB in action sooner than they may have thought.