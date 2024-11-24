For the second consecutive week, the Miami Dolphins are unsure if they will have their best offensive lineman in front of Tua Tagovailoa. As of gameday morning, starting left tackle Terron Armstead's lingering injury issues have him listed as a true game-time decision.

After playing in Week 11, Armstead did not practice all week and an official decision on his status will not be made until kickoff, per Ian Rapoport. Miami is expecting Armstead to suit up, especially after doing so in Week 11, but his official status has yet to be declared.

With the star left tackle in the lineup, the Dolphins allowed just two sacks on Tagovailoa against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. The Raiders, however, are bottom-five in the league with just 19 sacks on the year. Miami will face a slightly better pass rush against the New England Patriots in Week 12, who have 25 total sacks in 2024.

Since signing a sizeable deal with the Dolphins in 2022, Armstead has dealt with a myriad of injuries that have often limited his time on the field. After appearing in 13 games in 2022, Armstead was limited to just 10 games in 2023 after landing on injured reserve with an unrelated knee injury. Ten games into 2024, the 33-year-old has been much more available, missing just one game on the year.

Dolphins look to build on win streak in Week 12

If Armstead is able to remain active, the Dolphins will be in good shape to extend their current win streak to three against the Patriots in Week 12. After beating the Raiders in Week 11, Miami improved to 4-6 on the year.

The biggest concern for the Dolphins in 2024 has been the absence of Tagovailoa, who is back in the lineup after recovering from a concussion. Since his return, the team has gone 2-2 in its last four games to take second place in the AFC East.