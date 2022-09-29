Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill trash-talking Eli Apple ahead of TNF vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are looking to push their record to 4-0 in their Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. While that headline is great, many are keeping an eye on Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple after Hill told the media that he was coming for Apple after he talked smack to him in the wake of the Bengals beating Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs twice on their way to the Super Bowl last season. And Hill’s new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is all for Hill’s trash-talk.

When asked what he thought about Hill’s trash-talk towards Apple, Tagovailoa kept it simple; if Hill finds himself matched up against Apple one-on-one, and the play allows for it, he was going to give Hill a chance to make a play. It’s not surprising that, considering Hill has gone to bat for Tagovailoa countless times over the past few months, Tagovailoa is going to do the same for his star wide receiver.

We don’t often get legit trash talk before a game. The Dolphins/Eli Apple stuff is very real. Should be good tonight. 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/SHnFBMM0NF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2022

This certainly adds an interesting element to tonight’s game. Rarely do players openly trash talk each other in the buildup to contests, as the fear of “bulletin board material’ seeps into the back of people’s minds. But there’s been little regard for that as this game approaches, and it should make for some fun football tonight.

Even more interesting is the fact that Tagovailoa’s status for the game isn’t even set in stone. Tagovailoa has said he intends on playing, but he’s listed as questionable for this game. So while he may intend on helping Hill get back at Apple, he may ultimately not be given a chance to do so. But it looks likely that Tua Tagovailoa will play, and it could create a must-watch matchup between Hill and Apple.