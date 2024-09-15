Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to meet with neurologists after suffering a concussion, per ESPN. The Dolphins gunslinger suffered a head injury in a Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

The quarterback is dealing with some distressing news, as he has now suffered four concussions in the last five years. Tagovailoa is scheduled to meet with the doctors to evaluate his playing future. He is considered the centerpiece of a Dolphins team looking to return to glory. Dolphins fans are hopeful that their quarterback will be able to find a way to recover from his latest blow.

“You're talking about his career — his career is his,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “I just wish that people would for a second hear what I'm saying, that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him. So, I'm going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

Tua Tagovailoa's latest injury has many speculating on his future

Tagovailoa went down after getting hit hard by Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin. The quarterback's head lowered down into Hamlin's arm, which caused Tagovailoa to go down. The crowd seemed to immediately realize that something was wrong after seeing the impact.

The latest head injury for the Dolphins quarterback has many sports commentators buzzing about the player's future. A heated ESPN debate featuring Stephen A. Smith went viral, when analysts commented that they were concerned for the player's health. Ultimately, it is the player's decision on what to do moving forward.

The Dolphins are now 1-1 on the season with Tagovailoa sidelined medically. The team is now possibly having to search for a long-term option at quarterback. Skylar Thompson has stepped in for the team, but hasn't been that impressive.

The Dolphins need to figure things out quickly, because the team plays the Seattle Seahawks on September 22.