Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have the firepower to beat anyone in the National Football League, and it all starts with Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star has been tearing things up since his debut in the NFL, with only injuries and inexperience spoiling the party.

Tagovailoa pushed his record against Bill Belichick to a surprising milestone with a big win on Sunday night that has fans talking. His favorite target Tyreek Hill pulled off a crazy celebration during the game that some fans will love and others might not like so much.

When it comes to passing yards, Tagovailoa is number one so far on the young season. He leads Vikings signal caller Kirk Cousins by seven yards and his passer rating of 102.9 is top ten in the NFL.

Tagovailoa's passing TD to interception ratio is four to two, leaving some room for improvement heading into Miami's upcoming game against the Broncos on Sunday.

Fans of the star QB and Miami Dolphins also have noted the betting odds regarding the NFL MVP race. Tagovailoa has vaulted to the number one position in the AP NFL Regular Season MVP Award race for 2023-2024 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

With odds of +500, he leads Patrick Mahomes (+600), Josh Allen (+1000), Jalen Hurts (+1000), and Trevor Lawrence (+1200) among other contending players in Vegas.

Dark horse contenders include Matthew Stafford of the Rams (+3500), Justin Herbert of the Chargers (+1600), and Christian McCaffery of the 49ers (+7500). McCaffery is currently on pace to set an NFL single season rushing record.

The Dolphins are 2-0 so far on the season with 60 points scored and 51 points given up. They rank sixth in this week's NFL power rankings. If Tagovailoa continues to improve and the defense does also, the sky is the limit for Mike McDaniel's exciting young team in South Beach.