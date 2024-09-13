The Miami Dolphins had a rough outing on Thursday Night Football. The night was marred by a brutal injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Tua scrambled out of the pocket on a fourth-and-short play but suffered a big hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin in his head/neck area. Tagovailoa left the game and was ruled out with a concussion.

Tua Tagovailoa's parents were with him in the Dolphins locker room after he suffered a concussion against the Bills on Thursday night. Tagovailoa was reportedly conscious, awake, alert, and had full movement of his extremities. This is good to hear, and matches what we saw when Tua walked off the field under his own power.

This is a concerning development for the future of Tua's career in the NFL. Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions during the 2022 NFL season, making this Tua's third concussion in just under three seasons.

Tagovailoa said before this season that his parents asked him to consider retirement after his concussions in 2022, per NBC's Rohan Nadkarni. However, Tua decided to keep playing after consulting with a doctor.

“We went and seen a doctor. … I got to get all the information that I needed to hear from on whether it was a good idea or wasn’t a good idea” to keep playing, Tagovailoa told Meadowlark Media’s Dan Le Batard. Tua also added that his parents supported his decision to keep playing.

Hopefully Tua Tagovailoa is not seriously injured and can make a full recovery.

Recapping Dolphins' meltdown against Bills on Thursday Night Football

The Dolphins were steamrolled by the Bills on Thursday Night Football, losing 31-10 on a rough night that featured multiple injuries.

Miami has now lost 12 of its last 13 games against Buffalo, which has them looking like little brother against a division rival.

The Bills rode running back James Cook, and leaned on a strong performance from their defense, to secure the victory. Cook rumbled for 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also adding a 17-yard touchdown reception in a monster performance.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa struggled throughout the game, throwing for 145 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, including a pick-six.

Miami falls to 1-1 on the young season while picking up a tough loss in their division. However, their season may hang in the balance as we wait for more updates on Tua Tagovailoa's health following this concussion scare.

The Dolphins travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 3.