Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is due for a contract extension in the near future, and he seems relaxed about the upcoming negotiations when speaking on the subject after his fellow 2020 NFL Draft class member Justin Herbert signed an extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

“I haven't talked about any contract since what I've understood with my fifth-year extension,” Tua Tagovailoa said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I don't think that's a worry of mine. When things come, they'll come because you either deserved it or it's supposed to happen that way.”

Tagovailoa is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option, so they do not technically have to offer him an extension yet. Tagovailoa is not worried about when that time comes, whether it be now or next offseason.

“I think regardless of what it is, if they wanted to do it now, if they wanted to wait, whatever,” Tagovailoa said, via Florio. “I think for myself, I'm always a person that wants to prove to myself that I deserve whatever I get. So for me, I feel like this is something that I need to work for. It's as plain and simple as that.”

Tagovailoa has become a solid quarterback since Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill were added to the roster. It is consensus that Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are better than him from that draft class, but Tagovailoa is not bad by any means. Concussions have been a worry, however. That will be a big factor of negotiating an extension.