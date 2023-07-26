Tyreek Hill made headlines for all the wrong reasons last month after he was involved in an assault incident at Haulover Marina. The Miami Dolphins star reportedly hit a marina employee in the back of the head after a “disagreement.” For his part, the employee involved declined to press charges and it sounds like both parties have settled the issue amicably.

Hill spoke about the issue for the first time on Wednesday as he was pressed by the media to discuss the untoward incident. The Dolphins wide receiver refused to go into detail, claiming that he's already taking the necessary steps to put this all to bed:

“I'm not here to get into that. I'm here to play ball,” he said. “Like I understand your question totally, but the issue has been resolved and I'm currently [working], I'm currently cooperating with the NFL, giving them all the details on what happened on that day.”

Hill did admit that he was at fault and that he regrets his actions. At this point, he just wants to move past this issue as quickly as possible:

“When I'm able to come here and play ball, man, I get a chance to get away from all that at the end of the day,” Hill said. “So that's the great thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I'm blessed and grateful for that, and I just can't make bonehead mistakes like that.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also addressed the issue for the first time on Wednesday. The Miami shot-caller admitted that he is disappointed by all this, but he too wants to put all this drama behind them as soon as possible:

“So, yeah, communicated with him, communicated with the league,” McDaniel said. “You know, in situations like that, everybody is disappointed with what we're talking about. You know, and I think it's important, when you're in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected.

“The league is still looking into it, and we're in communication with the league as we've been from the beginning. And, you know, outside of that, I'm looking forward to practice and to be continued as information comes our way.”

This could have been far worse for Tyreek Hill, so he does have to be thanking his lucky stars here.