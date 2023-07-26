A few big-name NFL quarterbacks have gotten paid this offseason. Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts inked a new contract earlier this offseason, and on Tuesday, Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert got a $262 million extension of his own. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was in that same draft class, is also set to receive a new deal soon.

After seeing the contracts of Hurts and Herbert, Tagovailoa got honest about what his future holds while making sure to congratulate those two (h/t Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald:

‘Tua, in ongoing news conference, says this offense can do “crazy things” & “something special” for city.. He congratulated Herbert and Hurts on big $ contracts and said it's really good for QB market. Indicates he's open to considering long-term offer if/whenever Miami makes one'

The next quarterback to receive a contract looks to be Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, although Tua Tagovailoa should be next after that. However, his situation is much different, and the injuries he has battled over the past few years could cause a problem when discussing a long-term deal.

Nonetheless, he expressed he is open to considering it whenever Miami makes an offer if they do. The 2023 season is a big one for him and the Dolphins, and the flurry of weapons around him will help, especially if Dalvin Cook ends up coming down to Miami.

If he performs well and they end up making the playoffs, it will be hard for Miami not to consider giving him a long-term offer and finding a way to cement him as their franchise quarterback going forward.