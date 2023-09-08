Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has long been the subject of comparison with Chargers star Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa and Herbert were draft classmates in the 2020 NFL Draft, with Herbert going 6th to Los Angeles and Tagovailoa being selected 5th by Miami.

Since then, both players have experienced large amounts of success early on in their NFL careers. Still, that hasn't stopped media members and fans alike from inciting debates about which one is better.

Tagovailoa recently spoke on these comparisons and his hopes for the 2023 season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Justin is a totally different player than me,” said Tagovailoa, per NBC Sports. “Justin can throw the deep balls as far as anyone in this league. There’s things that Justin does that I look at and [say], ‘Oh my gosh.’ Sometimes you can’t help but fan over those plays.”

Tagovailoa went on to reference the pair's impending matchup in Week 1 of the 2023 Dolphins season.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“We’re just different in our styles and who we are as football players,” said Tagovailoa. “Got a tremendous amount of respect for him. And, yeah, it’s him going against our defense and our offense going against their defense.”

The Dolphins and Chargers will indeed square off to open up their respective seasons on Sunday from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Tagovailoa is coming off a year full of frightening injury concerns, mostly centered around multiple concussions that he suffered within the span of a few weeks.

Herbert for his part is looking to break through and help the Chargers win their first playoff game since he joined the team.

The opening kickoff Sunday is set for 4:25 PM ET.