The Miami Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers features a pair of teams that are looking to go from second-place finishers to division champions in 2023. Ahead of the Dolphins-Chargers game, our Dolphins Week 1 predictions suggest that Miami's 2023 season won't start the way that the team hopes.

The Dolphins' chances of making a deep playoff run and possibly contending for a Super Bowl might be more health-dependent than any other team in the NFL. At the heart of those health concerns is Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered multiple concussions last year and even contemplated retirement because of those injuries. Jalen Ramsey has already been lost for most of the regular season with knee surgery. Several other Dolphins' starters are dealing with injuries in Week 1.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa appears to be just fine in Week 1. Miami will likely need a big performance from their starting quarterback with Justin Herbert on the other sideline. Herbert is in the conversation among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and there's a belief that he could take a significant leap in 2023 under new Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Miami and Los Angeles were both defeated in the wild-card round of last season's playoffs. In a realistic best-case scenario for both teams, Sunday's Dolphins-Chargers matchup could be a preview of the AFC Championship Game.

The Chargers are short betting favorites at home in Sunday's season opener. The point spread is three points at FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our Dolphins Week 1 predictions.

Note that these are bold Dolphins predictions. It's a long shot that every prediction will come to fruition, but the outcomes are more likely than the odds would indicate.

2. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will have fewer than 150 passing yards in Week 1

It's hard to forget what happened in last year's Dolphins-Chargers game. Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17 on Sunday Night Football, handing the Dolphins the second loss of what turned out to be a five-game losing streak. The most memorable—or forgettable from Miami's perspective—part of the game was just how poorly Tagovailoa played. The Dolphins' quarterback only managed to complete 10 of his 28 passes for 145 yards. Tagovailoa had one touchdown pass and was sacked twice. It was his worst game of the season.

One game, of course, doesn't mean that the Chargers have Tagovailoa's number. He had been dealing with an ankle injury leading up to the contest. It won't be shocking if the Dolphins quarterback puts up impressive Week 1 stats. But there are other reasons to believe that Los Angeles' defense will stymie Miami's passing attack.

There are questions about the left side of the Dolphins' offensive line. Liam Eichenberg could be the starting left guard after a poor 2022 campaign. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead has missed practice with a lower leg injury that could sideline him in Week 1. It's not exactly a promising proposition when you have offensive line issues with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming after your quarterback.

Tagovailoa could even play well and still finish with one of his lowest passing totals of 2023. The Chargers had arguably the NFL's worst run defense a season ago. Los Angeles surrendered a league-high 5.4 yards per carry. The Dolphins could rely heavily on Raheem Mostert and their running backs to move the ball against the Chargers in Week 1.

1. Chargers QB Justin Herbert will have over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Dolphins

At least in Week 1, Herbert is going to look like the MVP candidate that many expect him to be for the 2023 season. The Dolphins' secondary is not the elite unit that it could be amid Ramsey's absence. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler are all healthy in Week 1. With Moore running the offense, Herbert should have more of an opportunity than ever before to throw the ball down the field.

Herbert has gotten off to a strong start in his first few seasons as the Chargers' starting quarterback. He had 279 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in last year's Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In Los Angeles' 2021 season opener, Herbert lifted the Chargers past the Washington Commanders by throwing for 337 yards. Herbert finished with 311 yards when he made his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

How long will the good times last in Los Angeles? No one knows for sure, though the Chargers' history suggests that the season will be derailed at some point. Allen and Williams can never seem to stay on the field together for a prolonged period of time. Coaching miscues inevitably come back to haunt the team.

It just won't be an issue against the Dolphins in Week 1.