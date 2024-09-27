While the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback conundrum continues, there is no doubt that one of the more exciting options for fans is Tyler Huntley. The Dolphins picked up Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Sept. 16 as he's been getting praise from many within the team like quarterback coach Darrell Bevell.

When speaking to the media Friday, Bevell would speak about what he has seen from Huntley during his tape and touched on the more underrated aspect of his game according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“What’s talked about all the time is things he can do with his legs — which is exciting to have,” Bevell said. “I like what he did as a passer; he was a little underrated in some things he can do as a passer.”

“You immediately think he’s a runner,” Bevell continued. “[But] to see him throw down in and down out and see him throw accurately. He’s willing to throw it on time. Those are the things you look for. What’s the play designed for? Can he let it go on time? Does he anticipate? Does he have to see it open? We like what we saw.”

Huntley could be in line to start after Skylar Thompson got a “painful” update from the Dolphins as the injuries continue to stack for the team. Thompson, who is suffering from an issue with his ribs, was already in place of star Tua Tagovailoa who is on the injured reserve list with a concussion.

Tyler Huntley looks to be quickly associated with the Dolphins

If Thompson is unable to go, the Dolphins can look to Tim Boyle besides Huntley but both don't have as much experience with the system. Still, Bevell would say Friday that Huntley needs to have the elite vision and timing that has made Tagovailoa a successful player in the NFL.

“Snoop [Huntley] has been in Baltimore [with] not quite the same timing we use,” Bevell said. “Our offense is an elite timing offense. Tua [Tagovailoa] is very elite at that… The vision has to be there to do it.”

One would assume that with a player like Huntley who has been with the Dolphins for just more than a week, the coaching staff would “dumb down” the offense so he could operate. However, Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith would refute that and change it up saying that they will look to put any player in the best position possible to thrive.

“It’s not like necessarily you dumb down, but you try to do what your players do well,” Smith said via The Miami Herald. “There are different concepts we can use to attack the defense.”

At any rate, the Dolphins look to bounce back after a disappointing outing last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and play better facing the Tennessee Titans next Monday night at home.