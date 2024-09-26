Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has remained tight-lipped about who will start at quarterback for the team’s Week 4 matchup, offering additional insights during Thursday's press conference. McDaniel hinted that while he has a strong idea of who will lead the offense, he is holding off on making an official announcement.

“The quarterbacks who will be participating [in Thursday’s practice] will get action and great opportunity,” McDaniel said, signaling that practice performance will play a key role in his decision.

Skylar Thompson’s status remains uncertain after suffering a rib injury during the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Thompson is unlikely to fully participate in Thursday's practice, raising doubts about his availability for Sunday. Addressing the situation earlier in the week, McDaniel stated, “It’s a little premature [to name a starter] for multiple reasons. One of those reasons is competitive, and the other is the status of a couple of the options for the position.”

Dolphins starting QB for Week 4 remains uncertain

Tyler Huntley, signed by the Dolphins last week, is another candidate to start. McDaniel expressed confidence in Huntley's ability to fill the role if needed. “He’s been gaining the confidence of his teammates,” McDaniel remarked, implying that Huntley is becoming a serious option should Thompson be unavailable.

Tim Boyle, who replaced Thompson last week, remains on the practice squad but is still in consideration for the starting role. While McDaniel hasn't ruled out any possibilities, he emphasized that practices leading up to Monday’s game will be critical in determining the starting quarterback. “I’ll let it play out,” McDaniel said, indicating that the situation will become clearer in the coming days.

Despite holding back on an official announcement, McDaniel’s comments on Thursday suggested that the team is close to finalizing a decision. Joking with reporters, he added, “I’ll be sure to shout it from the top of the building,” once the starter is named.

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans, the performances of Thompson, Huntley, and Boyle in practice will ultimately dictate who gets the starting nod. Mike McDaniel continues to weigh his options, leaving fans and the team waiting for his final call.