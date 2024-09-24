The Miami Dolphins is going from bad to worse. Miami suffered another crushing loss on Sunday against the Seahawks. They also dealt with more QB injuries, as current starter Skylar Thompson left the game with an injury. The latest injury update on Miami's QB room does not inspire much confidence.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said QB Skylar Thompson is considered “day to day” with a chest injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. McDaniel also said that the team is mulling over other QB options.

McDaniel also left the door open for Tyler Huntley to be the team's starting QB on Sunday against the Titans. “[It is] a possibility, for sure,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins have basically been forced to start over at the QB position due to injuries.

It all started in Week 2 when QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary-looking concussion that forced Miami to place him on IR. Losing backup Skylar Thompson to a painful chest injury, even if it is a short-term injury, puts the Dolphins at square one with the QB position.

Any new QB brought in will have to take some time to learn Miami's unique offensive scheme. Or the Dolphins could try and deploy a vanilla offense that plays to the strengths of their emergency QB.

Perhaps the Dolphins should make a call to their old friend Ryan Tannehill and bring him in for a visit.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets tough update from local doctor

There is currently no rush to get Tua Tagovailoa back on the football field. Instead, Tua is spending time seeing different specialists to help determine the severity of his concussion.

One local Miami neurosurgeon spoke with the Miami Herald with a message of caution related to Tua's risk of further concussions. Neurologist Dr. Evan Packer said that there are concerns about what could happen to Tua in the future if he continues playing football.

“He's unfortunately in that group of people that have high susceptibility to that type of injury,” Packer said.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel believes it is possible for Tua to return this season. However, McDaniel does not want to needlessly speculate about Tua's future at this point.

“The great thing about IR is there's — for a month's time, there's no timelines,” McDaniel said, per ESPN. “I always say that, but I'm not sure that people quite understand; if you set a timeline based upon the information you have today, how much of whatever goes on is fulfilling the prophecy of that timeline? And is that the right thing? Especially with competitors and stuff, sometimes you can do more harm than good.”

For now, Tua can focus on healing and getting as much information as possible. The Dolphins will look for another QB to fill in for Tua in the meantime.