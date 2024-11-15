Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considering surgery on a wrist injury that has limited him in recent weeks. However, the procedure would not be until after the 2024 season.

While Hill admitted the injury will worsen the more he plays, he said he will not miss any time.

“At the end of the day, I just got to suck it up and just deal with the pain,” he told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “It's going to get worse the more I play, but I got to [gut] it out for my team. I'm here, I'm locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel. So even if I've got to cut my wrist off, I'm still out there because I love the game of football.

“Surgery was brought up and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors, but it's my call at the end of the day, and my call is to stay out on the field.”

Hill missed two days of practice last week due to the wrist injury, which has lingered since training camp. He carried a questionable designation into the Dolphins' Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyreek Hill playing through injury as Dolphins fight to keep playoff hopes alive

Hill managed only three catches for 16 yards during Miami's 23-15 win in Los Angeles, although he did find the end zone. After leading the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, the four-time Pro Bowler has taken a sizable step back in 2024 amid the Dolphins' 3-6 start.

Hill has caught 60 passes for 462 yards and two touchdowns through nine appearances. His 51.3 yards per game are the lowest since his rookie season in 2016 with the Kansas City Chiefs. The wideout's 12.5 yards per reception are the third-lowest total of his nine-year career and his lowest since joining the Dolphins.

Despite his meager numbers, Hill feels he's grown as a receiver this season.

“I feel like for me, I feel like I took a step forward in my game,” he said. “Our position coach [Wes Welker] has helped me develop, becoming a full receiver which is blocking, being stronger at the catch point, running precise routes and stuff like that. A lot of people look at the numbers and say, ‘Oh, he was this and that,' but I feel like as a player, I've gotten better. As a leader, I've gotten better, and I just feel like I've gotten better in that sense.”

The Dolphins are attempting to rectify their season after Tua Tagovailoa's return from an extended absence due to a Week 2 concussion. Miami struggled offensively during four games without their lead signal caller, as Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson saw time under center.

Mike McDaniel's squad has posted a 1-2 record since Tagovailoa's return, with the quarterback completing 73-of-104 pass attempts for four touchdowns and one interception.

The Dolphins will look to begin their first winning streak of the season when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.