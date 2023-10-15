The Miami Dolphins have displayed the most explosive offense in the league this season, but their will was put to the test in Week 6. The heavily favored Dolphins fell behind the winless Carolina Panthers 14-0, but the deficit proved little more than a speed bump as Miami came back to record a 42-21 triumph. Speedy wideout Tyreek Hill said the early deficit was not an issue.

Tyreek Hill on falling behind 14-0: “There was no pressure. No doubt.” pic.twitter.com/5OLZ20diXZ — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 15, 2023

The Dolphins just took care of business behind the playmaking of Hill, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert. The running back had a huge day as he carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he added a third touchdown as a receiver.

Mostert impressed Miami head coach Mike McDaniel.

“The guy’s hungry for every opportunity,” coach Mike McDaniel said, “and I think you see his will in the way he runs the ball. Around the goal line, a lot of times, the perfect play doesn't exist and it's a battle of wills. He’s not a guy that a lot of people want to tackle.”

After falling behind, Tagovailoa responded with 3 touchdown passes in the second quarter. He hit Mostert with a 3-yard TD pass early in the quarter and then found Jaylen Waddle with a 4-yard scoring pass that tied the score. Hill then broke the tie when he scored on a 41-yard touchdown reception.

The Dolphins would stretch the lead to 35-14 on a pair of touchdown runs by Mostert, and after Tagovailoa had a pass intercepted and returned for a score, backup running back Salvon Ahmed scored the final touchdown on a 9-yard run.