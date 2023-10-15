Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill used a cell phone to help him celebrate his 41-yard touchdown reception on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The next time that phone rings, it might just be the NFL. It won't be a call Hill wants to answer.

Hill was well aware after Miami's 42-21 comeback victory that the NFL league office would fine him for using the prop. He simply doesn't care. “I know the NFL is gonna fine me, but it’s worth it,” he told the media after the game, per the Associated Press' Alanis Thames.

To Hill, it's a matter of entertaining the fans, and that's not something he's going to stop doing, even if he is docked hundreds of thousands of dollars to do so. The wide receiver admitted he doesn't care about losing that money, and he won't stop hitting viral celebrations after he scores. “Every time I step on the field I try to make it memorable.”

Obviously Hill had his celebratory moment planned out, but he and the Dolphins had to sweat a bit before breaking it out. Bryce Young and the Panthers raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, putting Miami on the backheel.

Then Mike McDonald woke up and kicked the Dolphins offense into gear, ripping off 35 straight points to quickly squash Carolina's Cinderella bid. Hill's long TD catch broke the tie, giving Miami a 21-14 advantage they would not relinquish.

Hill finished the game with six catches for 163 yards. His season total of 814 receiving yards leads the NFL. He probably leads the league in dollars forfeited to the NFL because of uniform policies this season as well.