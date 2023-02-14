Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill couldn’t believe that JuJu Smith-Schuster really played the victim in his Twitter beef with AJ Brown.

The Kansas City Chiefs wideout started the trolling when he roasted Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with a savage Valentine’s Day post. In the said message, Smith-Schuster mockingly thanked Bradberry for his controversial hold that paved the way for Kansas City’s Super Bowl 57 win.

Brown came to the defense of his Eagles teammate, emphasizing that Smith-Schuster didn’t have to mock Bradberry like that. In response, he proceeded to give a rather harsh message for the new Super Bowl champ as well.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown started his post before saying, “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before [Patrick] Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

The back-and-forth didn’t stop there, with Smith-Schuster basically accusing Brown of holding such negative thoughts about him for years.

“Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro,” the Chiefs WR added.

After seeing, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s response, however, Tyreek Hill couldn’t stop himself from chiming in. The Dolphins star backed AJ Brown and as he laughed at Smith-Schuster’s response.

Man played victim 😂😂 lol I’m logging off here today https://t.co/PhXYQM1aig — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2023

To be fair, Hill makes a great point here. Smith-Schuster started the beef but he really tried to reverse things and make it look like he’s the one getting attacked.

Brown has yet to respond to Smith-Schuster’s latest rebuttal, but with Hill assisting him, he really doesn’t have to.