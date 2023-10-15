Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was briefly held out of today's win over the Panthers due to a calf cramp. But when asked about it post-game Hill seemed to ease over any long-term concerns, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

“I’m really sad about that play and I know the team is gonna give me crap for it and say I got ran down — but as soon as I took a step, my calf said ‘it’s time to get an IV,” Hill said.

The Dolphins can rest easy knowing Hill was joking around postgame about his injury. The Dolphins offense has been on historic pace all season and continued that pace today with a 42-21 victory over Carolina. Hill played a large role in the win, which shouldn't come as a surprise. He recorded six catches for a monstrous 163 yards and a touchdown to top it off. Hill currently leads the league in receiving yards with 814, as well as touchdown receptions with six.

The Dolphins are 5-1 after today's win and are locked and loaded to continue their dominance the rest of the season. The offensive juggernaut led by Tua Tagovailoa and Hill has scored 30 touchdowns through six weeks and showed no signs of slowing down today. Miami is set to take on the Eagles on Sunday Night Football next week.

Tyreek Hill is arguably the most explosive offensively player in the league. The Dolphins could be poised to make a deep playoff run as long as their key players stay healthy. Luckily for Miami, Hill's scare today was simply just a cramp.