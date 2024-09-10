On Monday, Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a four-word message on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter), saying “Let’s make a change.”

It was an apparent reaction to his concerning experience last Sunday when he was pulled over and put in handcuffs by police officers as he was making his way to Hard Rock Stadium. A shocking footage of Hill being removed from his car and aggressively put to the ground by the police has spread online, with the majority of people who watched the video expressing a mix of dismay and fear, to say the least.

Hill further explained the meaning of his post during an appearance on CNN.

“I’m not a big believer in dividing people,” Hill shared when asked by Kaitlan Collins of CNN about what he meant with the said post.

“I don’t believe in all that. I believe in bringing people together because that’s my purpose in life. I do football camps all across the world trying to bring different people together … because we in this together, baby. We’re on this Earth together. We gotta live together,” Hill continued.

Hill also made it clear that he was not generalizing all police officers as errant individuals.

“So, when I say, ‘Let’s make a change,’ let’s do it together. So, Miami PD, really all officers across the world, one officer doesn’t make the whole group look bad. Everybody has bad apples. Every team has bad apples. It’s my job to use my platform and my resources so that way I’m able to align with these different stations.”

Furthermore, Hill, a former Super Bowl champion and eight-time NFL Pro Bowler, said that he and his wife are trying to think of another way to get more attention to the change they are advocating for following his seemingly life-changing harrowing experience with the authorities.

“We tried it all. We protested. We took a knee. What’s next? We’re brainstorming on how we can be a part of this change”

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wonders about ‘worst-case scenario’

The ordeal with the police left Hill wondering about what the situation could have turned out into if he was not a famous athlete.

“If I wasn’t Tyreek Hill, worst-case scenario, we would have had a different article,” Hill told Collins. “‘Tyreek Hill got shot [in] front of Hard Rock Stadium.’.. It’s crazy that me & my family had to go through this.”

Hill helps Miami pull off a come-from-behind win vs. Jaguars after detainment

That Hill was able to turn his focus to doing his job and play on the field for the Dolphins after being let go by the police was incredible in itself. But he did more than just appear on the field in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars; Hill was instrumental in the Dolphins’ come-from-behind 20-17 victory at home over Trevor Lawrence and company.

Hill’s 80-yard touchdown reception with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Jaguars game cut down Jacksonville’s lead to three points after the Jags led by as many as 14 points. The Dolphins completed the comeback after they scored two field goals off of Jason Sanders’ kicks in the fourth quarter. Hill finished that game with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches and 12 targets.