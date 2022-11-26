Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star receiver Mike Evans recently joined Von Miller’s podcast. A number of topics were discussed, including Miami Dolphins’ receiver Tyreek Hill.

“Cheetah (Tyreek Hill), man, he’s doing his thing no matter who the quarterback is,” Evans told Miller. “He’s one of the best players, one of the best weapons in NFL history. Man, he’s doing his thing. Fastest player I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes.”

Tyreek Hill has received plenty of compliments in the past. But this has to qualify as some of the loftiest praise he’s ever received from a fellow player without question.

Hill is the midst of a tremendous season and has been a catalyst behind the success of the Dolphins. He’s posted 1,148 receiving yards with 4 receiving touchdowns. Hill has also developed impressive chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He recently addressed critics of Tagovailoa.

“That’s all people got to do, man – just set their pride aside. Everybody isn’t blessed to come into certain situations. Unfortunately, Tua, he came into a difficult situation.”

Tyreek Hill has also drawn praise from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

“Ok, yeah, you’re different,” McDaniel said in reference to Hill. “On the field, off the field, it’s not happenstance that he’s able to have success.”

The Dolphins are 7-3 on the season. Tyreek Hill is aiming to lead them to the playoffs alongside Tua Tagovailoa. And if Miami manages to remain healthy moving forward, they could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. It will be interesting to see how they fare as the season rolls on.