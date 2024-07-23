If there is one storyline surrounding the Miami Dolphins that has been one to follow, it is the current contract situation regarding star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As both parties are in the midst of contract negotiations for a new extension that would likely put Tagovailoa as one of the highest paid players in the league, he has shown up to training camp, sparking a response from his teammate in dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

While he did report to training camp, on-field workouts do not start until Wednesday, but it is still a relief for fans to see Tagovailoa report to the team in the midst of searching for an extension. Hill would say to the media Tuesday that his quarterback is even “excited to be back in the building” according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“He’s very excited to be back in the building with the rest of the guys,” Hill said. “Still going through his business here even without a contract.”

Dolphins receivers come out in support of Tagovailoa

As some players do when they are looking for a new contract and the team has not granted that request, they hold out and receive fines of $50,000 daily. However, Hill also said that he is of the belief that Tagovailoa will practice and that he is “in great spirits.”

“I believe he will practice,” Hill said. “He’s in great spirits. He doesn’t want to miss his window.”

Hill is also in the market for a new contract extension as he reportedly has “no guaranteed money due after the 2024 season” according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. He would basically repeat what he has said throughout this time which is he wants to “retire” with the Dolphins and that they can hopefully come to an agreement.

A long time teammate of Tagovailoa ever since their days at the University of Alabama in Jaylen Waddle also commented on his presence at training camp amidst contract negotiations. He was not at all surprised that he showed up and even said that he does not expect “it will be a distraction.”

“Tua’s a guy that loves the game,” Waddle said. “I don’t think it will be a distraction.”

Tagovailoa “deserving” of contract extension from Dolphins

Another integral piece to the Dolphins offense is running back Raheem Mostert who had a monster season where he rushed for 1,012 yards to go along with a whopping 18 touchdowns while also adding three he had through the air. In his media availability Tuesday with the media, he would express that Tagovailoa is “deserving of the opportunity to get a contract extension.”

“I think Tua is very well deserving of the opportunity to get a contract extension,” Mostert said per The Miami Herald. “He’s worked his tail off, especially since I’ve started playing with him. I’ve seen nothing but growth. And the leadership he portrays, not only for the team, but for the organization, is definitely top notch. One of the best — if not the best — leaders in the locker room and for the organization. So, with that being said, I truly believe that he deserves everything that he has coming his way — plus more. I’m just excited for him. It’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Last season, Tagovailoa led the league in passing with 4,624 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, but arguably the most important statistic was that he played every single game as health has been one of his drawbacks. He played at most 13 games in the three seasons prior where he dealt with concussions and other types of injuries, but has proven he can be healthy a full season, but the hesitation could be if Miami believes that it is sustainable.

This was a point brought up by football analyst Dan Orlovsky of ESPN where he was on The Pat McAfee show talking about the situation regarding Tagovailoa, the Dolphins, and why there is a hold up with a contract extension.

ESPN analyst questions why Tagovailoa hasn't received extension yet

On the topic of multiple quarterbacks getting deals, Orlovsky would put himself in either party's shoes, saying that if he is the team, why haven't they given the best player at the position in the franchise since Dan Marino the money. Plus, if he was Tagovailoa, if Miami offered “close” to what Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence got in the offseason, which was a five-year, $275 million, he should “run and take it” considering his injury history.

“The Tua [Tagovailoa] one is fascinating,” Orlovsky said. “Because I think if you're the Dolphins, you sit there and go, it hasn't gotten done. Why? It's one of two things, either that they believe it's more because of Mike McDaniel then Tua or two, that only because he's only played one full season. And so is it a lack of performance or belief that the performance is sustainable or the health.”

“I mean, it's unquestionably the best season that they've had at that position in 25 years,” Orlovsky continued. “Not even close, he threw for 4700 yards. So to not get that deal done yet, you're sitting there going, what's the hesitation from the Dolphins side? If you're Tua and the number is even remotely like close to what Trevor got why would you not run and take it considering 18 months ago, we saw that season in 2022 where multiple times got taken off the field because of head injuries.”



At any rate, Tagovailoa and the Dophins are looking to improve after a relatively successful season where they had a 11-6 record which put them second in the AFC East as they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round. Speaking of Lawrence, Miami opens up the upcoming season at home against Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 8.