Following a 21-14 win in Germany over the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dished on the victory

When the Kansas City Chiefs faced off with the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany this morning, the Deutscher fans must've been expecting a high-octane shootout that would have them singing “Danke Schoen” after the game concluded. And though it wasn't the kind of performance we're used to seeing from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the result was a familiar one… a Chiefs win. Mahomes is now 2-0 in his career in games outside of the United States, and a ludicrous 71-18 in his first 89 career starts. After the game, Mahomes dished on the experience of playing in Germany, and what he thought of Kansas City's win.

Mahomes' rightfully gave the German crowd their flowers for creating a terrific atmosphere that felt like a de facto Chiefs home game, but he also gave flowers to the Chiefs defense, which propelled Kansas City to the win over the explosive Miami Dolphins with a late 1st half scoop and score which proved to be the difference in the game.

“People are gonna recognize soon enough. We're gonna keep trying to work to get this offense figured out, but until then this defense is legit, it's real, and everyone's gonna see it.”

Stacey Dales of the NFL Network then asked Mahomes if he thought this version of the Chiefs defense could be the best in his six years as the starting quarterback in Kansas City. Without hesitation, Mahomes responded, “I think they got a chance to be the best defense in the NFL, so yes.”

By the numbers, Mahomes isn't wrong. Under the direction of veteran defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who is in his fifth season in Kansas City, the Chiefs defense is currently fourth in yards allowed and second in points allowed.

The Chiefs head back to the states now and have their bye week before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 11 Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football.