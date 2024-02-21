Who says no to this trade? Everyone.

Former Miami Dolphins executive vice president of football operations, Mike Tannenbaum, wants his old team to make a Jaylen Waddle trade. While the deal Tannenbaum floated would improve the Dolphins defense by bringing in Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, it would also downgrade one of the team’s biggest strengths, its wide receiver corps.

“Trent McDuffie straight-up for Jaylen Waddle, and here’s why,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s Get Up! morning show. “If you’re Miami, you’re probably going to cut [CB] Xavien Howard as a cap casualty, so you get Trent McDuffie, who is a great young player. So, that’s for Miami. Obviously, you still have a great receiver in Tyreek Hill.”

It’s an extremely slow news day. McDuffie for Waddle?! Trent has 3 more years left on his rookie deal.@RealTannenbaum c’mon now😂 pic.twitter.com/t4uEuSfVlt — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) February 20, 2024

For the Chiefs, Mike Tannenbaum explains that he assumes they will franchise tag L’Jarius Sneed, and they have two other good young corners in Jaylen Watson at Joshua Williams.

While the Dolphins do need a corner, separating the Waddle-Hill combination makes no sense for the offense, which is the team’s biggest strength and head coach Mike McDaniel’s specialty.

And while the Chiefs could use another WR to go with rookie breakout Rashee Rice, the franchise has shown over and over again that they don’t want to pay WRs or CBs. In that case, Waddle would be a one-year rental, or two years at best as he has one season and a fifth-year option on his rookie deal. McDuffie has one more year than that, so he should be in KC for at least three more seasons.

It’s that time of year in the NFL when fake trades and hot takes abound, so who knows how serious Tannenbaum is about this, but if he does think this is a great idea, it shows at least some of the reason why he is a former Dolphins exec.