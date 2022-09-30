Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has long been one of the best players in the NFL. The man affectionately known as “cheetah” due to his blistering speed has long terrorized defenses during his renowned stint with the Kansas City Chiefs that even culminated in a 2020 Super Bowl triumph. Now with the Dolphins, Hill has carried over his stellar form as if he hasn’t aged a day.

During the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that was overshadowed by the concerning injury Tua Tagovailoa suffered, Tyreek Hill was up to his usual exploits, receiving the ball 10 times for 160 yards. In the process, he matched a feat that only he had achieved in the entire history of the NFL.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, “Tyreek Hill is the first player with multiple 10-catch, 150-yard receiving games in his first 4 games of a season since… himself, last year. Hill is the only player in NFL history to do this in multiple seasons, let alone consecutive ones.”

While the aforementioned stat is admittedly a bit cherry-picked, it still shows just how locked in Hill has been to begin his campaigns. The 28-year old wideout also met those benchmarks during his majestic performance during the Dolphins’ rousing 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens when he tallied 11 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdown catches.

The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill back in March for five draft picks and immediately gave him a four year, $120 million extension that would keep him in South Beach until 2026. Hill has immediately proven to be a huge acquisition, the new focal point of Tua Tagovailoa’s passing game. Knowing Hill’s pedigree, he will surely continue to make opposing defenses quake in their cleats for years to come.