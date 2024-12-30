After Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out of Sunday's game due to a hip injury, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley stepped in. When fans found out about the change, so did Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He explained his process postgame when finding out who would start against the Cleveland Browns.

“My mindset all week, I took reps with both of the guys,” Hill said via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN on X. “In this league, you’ve got to always have a next guy up mentality.”

Luckily for Miami, they didn't take a step back offensively with Huntley under center. He completed 22 of 26 passes for 225 yards and a passing touchdown. Huntley also had 52 rushing yards and a score. The Dolphins diced the Browns' defense all game, and especially Hill.

He had his first 100+ yard receiving game since their overtime win against the New York Jets. It also pushes Hill closer to his fifth consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Most importantly, it pushes Miami one step closer to securing an AFC Wild Card spot. The Dolphins will have to beat out the Denver Broncos and have them lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

Tyreek Hill's mentality about Tyler Huntley has been a synopsis of the Dolphins all season

The Dolphins have dealt with their fair share of quarterback injuries. After Tagovailoa had a scary concussion earlier in the season, he's been persistent in getting back on the field. While he's been lethal on the field when he's playing, preserving his long-term health is key. Luckily, the quarterback rotation has been solid this season.

Huntley has filled the role beautifully and had Miami not worrying about the offense on Sunday. Although Tagovailoa could've likely played on Sunday, Hill explained as to why the starting quarterback was out. “This was the staff protecting a player from himself,” Hill said via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

Although the 8-8 record isn't appealing, they're still second in the AFC East. After the Buffalo Bills clinched the division weeks prior, Miami has a chance to sneak in. With Hill and Tagovailoa, they have a dynamic offense that is tough to stop when it's firing on all cylinders. However, if they do make the final Wild Card spot, it could be a 2024 rematch.

If the Dolphins beat their Wild Card opponent, they'll have to prepare to play the Chiefs once again. Although that's not the main prerogative of the team, it makes matters more difficult. Despite that, they could catch heat at the right time if the Broncos lose and Miami wins its Week 18 matchup.