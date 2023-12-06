Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in pursuit of an NFL record, and he's got intriguing odds to reach that goal.

No player in the history of the NFL has recorded 2,000 receiving yards in a season. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a great chance of becoming the first ever to do it, as he's already got 1,481 receiving yards in 12 games played so far in the 2023 NFL regular season. With five more games to go on the schedule of Miami, Hill could potentially pull off that feat soon.

At the moment, the star wideout is given odds of -200 by BetOnline Sportsbook to break the receiving yards this season. He is also +150 to fail in that mission. Moreover, BetOnline has labeled the Dolphins' electric downfield weapon -220 to reach over 2,000 receiving yards and a +155 to fall short of that number.

Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson currently still owns the record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,964 back in the 2012 NFL campaign. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is right behind Megatron with 1,947 in 2021, while future Hall of Famer Julio Jones has 1,871 in 2015 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

So far in the 2023 NFL campaign, Hill is averaging 123.4 receiving yards per game. With that pace, he can be expected to touch 2,000 receiving yards before the season concludes. Getting to 2,000 receiving yards is going to be easier said than done for Hill, but he clearly has the skills to do it. He can add more to his total in Week 14 when the Dolphins face off against the Tennessee Titans at home. For what it's worth, the Titans are just 22nd in the NFL with 230.8 receiving yards surrendered per contest.