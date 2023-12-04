The Chiefs defeat in Green Bay on Sunday Night Football has the Dolphins' star wideout philosophizing.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill might be in the midst of a record-chasing season, but he's still making time to keep an eye on the competition in the AFC. And his cryptic social media post following the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football said a thousand words. Check it out here.

🤔 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 4, 2023

Hill's comment — which had one million views as of Monday morning, can be interpreted in any number of ways. It's possible he was surprised to see the defending Super Bowl champs fall to a Packers team that entered the night under .500. He could also be wondering about what he and the Dolphins could have done differently when they played the Chiefs, who defeated the Dolphins in Germany 21-14 on November 5th.

Either way, the Dolphins and Chiefs may be on a collision course to meet in the AFC playoffs. The 9-3 Dolphins currently hold the number one spot in the AFC playoff race and the coveted playoff bye week. If the season were to end today, the fourth-seeded Chiefs would host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

The Dolphins, who blew out the lowly Washington Commanders 45-15 on Sunday, will wrap up their regular season on December 31st on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, who, at 9-3 and in first place in the AFC North, currently hold the AFC's number two seed. Meanwhile, the Chiefs hope their performance against the Packers isn't the start of a trend. No opponent on their remaining schedule currently has a winning record.