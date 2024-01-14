Tyreek Hill knows that the Dolphins can't play like they did against the Chiefs and expect to win.

The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs did battle in Kansas City on Saturday, and it was a historically cold game. The temperate was around -5 degrees during game time with the wind chill in the -20s. This did not bode well for a team from Miami that is used to playing in 70-90 degree heat typically. The Dolphins had a very difficult time moving the football in the cold temperatures, and they ended up losing the game 26-7. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has never won a game where the temperate was below 40 degrees.

While the cold certainly made things difficult on the Dolphins, that wasn't the only reason that they lost the game. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke to the media after the game and he gave the credit to the Chiefs defense.

“Their physical corners got their hands on us,” Tyreek Hill said, according to a tweet from Joe Schad. “Their safeties have the deep help.”

Not only that, but Hill thought that the Dolphins also made some mistakes, and in the playoffs, those kind of mistakes can't happen.

“We have to do a good job of being able to beat Cover 2,” Hill said. “And small attention to details. Some off target throws were because the receivers weren’t in the right position.”

Hill believes that the Dolphins have the talent to win a championship, but the offense has to carry their weight in order for that to happen.

“This is the right group of people to win a chip,” Hill said. “We have to put together drives to help the defense out. We can’t just be a bunch of front runners.”

The Dolphins season now comes to a close much earlier than they were hoping. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are moving on to the next round of the playoffs.