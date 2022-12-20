By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn’t satisfied with his new career-high in receiving yards, and that’s bad news for the rest of the NFL.

After recording 69 receiving yards in their Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hill officially set a new personal milestone. His previous highest receiving yards in a season was 1479, which he set in 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is now at 1529 yards with a few more games to play this 2022.

While the Dolphins have largely struggled as a team, Hill has thrived as Tua Tagovailoa’s best weapon. He has been one of the few bright spots for the Miami franchise as well, and his latest achievement further proves that.

After seeing his new personal best, Hill took to Twitter to show appreciation for the moment. But he wanted everyone to know that he plans to add more to his tally, saying “I need more 10.”

I need more 10 ✌🏿 thank you lord for this moment I love you https://t.co/Ns6qENfMFb — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 19, 2022

The Dolphins have three games left this 2022 season, and after that statement, it’s safe to expect Tyreek Hill to keep racking up catches and yards as he adds more his career-high. It is worth noting that in 14 outings so far this year, Cheetah has recorded over 100 receiving yards in six games–even going as high as 190 yards in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hill has failed breached the 100-yard mark in their last two games, but he’s certainly poised to do it in their upcoming matches. They play the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 before taking on the New England Patriots and New York Jets to cap off the regular season.