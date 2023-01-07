By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins will call on Skylar Thompson to start at quarterback in their upcoming Week 18 divisional contest against the New York Jets. With Tua Tagovailoa ruled out due to a concussion and with Teddy Bridgewater continuing to nurse a finger injury, Thompson will be handed the keys to the offense on Sunday.

Thompson received valuable reps with the first-team offense in practice this week, and he impressed multiple Dolphins players, including Tyreek Hill. The three-time Pro Bowler was left in awe after watching the rookie quarterback during Miami’s practice session on Thursday.

“We got a lot of good work in,” Hill said during a press conference on Thursday. “Skylar (Thompson) had guys flying around catching passes, being deliberate in and out of the huddle. Practice was great today.

“I’m really looking forward to Sunday and watching him play in this game.”

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith has worked with Thompson over the past days, and as with Hill, he is “confident” in the former Kansas State passer heading into Week 18.

“His physical and mental toughness,” Smith said during a press conference on Thursday. “His ability to play within the timing of the play. His fundamentals. Arm strength. A lot of stuff you’ve seen when he’s in there.

“We just think that for a rookie quarterback, he’s displayed so many great traits that we feel very confident about, and we’re excited to, if he has to play, playing him and then obviously with everyone in the situations they are, we feel confident with the group.”

Thompson has so far featured in six games in the ongoing campaign, where has thrown one touchdown pass and three interceptions. He anchored the Dolphins offense for multiple drives in the second half of the team’s Week 17 road loss to the New England Patriots after Bridgewater sustained his finger ailment, and the rookie posted a 66.4 passer rating during his time on the field.

For the Dolphins to clinch a playoff spot, they need to secure a victory over the Jets and the Buffalo Bills must come away with a home win against the Patriots in Week 18.