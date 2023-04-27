My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few hours away, and fans are getting fired up to see what their respective teams will do in an effort to improve their teams in one of the biggest events of the offseason. After an encouraging 2022 campaign, the Miami Dolphins are looking to put together a strong draft to help them take the next step forward, and Tyreek Hill helped add to a frenzy ahead of the draft.

Hill is one of the reasons for such encouragement surrounding the Dolphins, as he had an extremely productive debut season after getting traded from the Kansas City Chiefs (119 REC, 1710 YDS, 7 TD). Everyone wants to know what is going to happen in the upcoming draft, which makes Hill’s cryptic four-word tweet all the more interesting.

Via Tyreek Hill:

“I got inside info 😏.”

There’s certainly a lot that is left open for interpretation here. Is Hill talking about the Dolphins, or just the draft in general, which many evaluators believe is one of the most uncertain drafts in recent history. And even if he has this so-called “inside info” how good is it? Does Hill know exactly who the Dolphins will be taking?

Chances are Hill is just saying stuff to get fans riled up before one of the most exciting events of the offseason, and even if he does have some information that we aren’t privy to, he likely isn’t going to be in a rush to disclose what this information is. Hill has only added to the excitement surrounding the draft, and it will be interesting to see if his information turns out to be correct.