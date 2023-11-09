Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill married his long-time girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro this week, per TMZ Sports.

“According to court documents we obtained, the former Super Bowl champ and Vaccaro – the sister of ex-NFL star Kenny Vaccaro – tied the knot on Wednesday afternoon while in Travis Country, Texas,” the TMZ Sports report said.

“The ceremony had been a long time coming…as Hill initially asked for Keeta's hand in marriage way back in 2021,” the report added.

“During his extravagant proposal, Hill popped the question with a giant diamond ring that the wide receiver said he put in serious effort to make sure was better than his Super Bowl bling,” per TMZ Sports.

Keeta Vaccaro is a successful entrepreneur who hails from Brownwood, Texas. She founded the accessory and clothing lines 1996: The Label and Misurare. Tyreek Hill's wife also dabbles in creative directing and modelling.

Keeta and Tyreek have their own YouTube channel called “Keeta and Cheetah.” The channel is aptly named because of Hill's “Cheetah” nickname. After all he's arguably the fastest wide receiver in the NFL. Hopefully, the newlyweds will upload a video of their wedding soon.

The couple's relationship reportedly fizzled out last year. The media spotted Tyreek Hill with model Mary Isabel going on vacation in early 2022. Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill were engaged for only several months before the split.

Fortunately, all's well that ends well for the Dolphins wide receiver and his bride Keeta.

Tyreek Hill's wedding comes several days after his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce dubbed him “the best ticket in the NFL.” It's hard to argue with that. Hill has already racked up 1,076 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 69 receptions through Week 9.

Congratulations, Tyreek Hill.