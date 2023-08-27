The Miami Dolphins preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short after Daewood Davis was carted off the field after suffering a scary head injury. Davis has since been dealt an encouraging update on his status, but right after the incident took place, Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the only thing on his mind was the well-being of his fellow teammate.

“There was no way they were going to stop us from checking up on our brother, making sure he was all right.” Tyreek Hill, ESPN

This isn't the first preseason game that was cut short thanks to a severe injury, with the New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers contest getting suspended early after Isaiah Bolden suffered a similarly scary head injury. Nobody seemed opposed to canceling this game early, with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence saying that Davis' well-being was the primary concern for everyone in Jacksonville.

“Obviously, not anything you want to see. Obviously, a tough scene. The game we all love to play, and to see a guy go down like that … I know we're all thinking about [him].” – Trevor Lawrence, ESPN

Thankfully, it sounds like Davis is doing better for the time being, as he has been released from the hospital, and traveled back to Miami with the rest of his teammates. Hill and Lawrence's concerns here are what pretty much everybody in the sports world was thinking, and while it sounds like Davis is doing well, his status obviously bears watching over the next few days.