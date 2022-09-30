Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him

It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.

Tyreek Hill said a a Bengals coach said something to him during the game that he didn't appreciate: "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro … me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 30, 2022

Wow. Tyreek Hill isn’t messing around, as he said that he is “gonna come find” the Bengals coach who “disrespected him as a man.” The Dolphins star took it even further, saying that he and the coach are going to have a “mano a mano conversation.”

It’s not clear what was said between Hill and this Bengals coach, but it’s clearly bad enough to make the Dolphins wideout have hostile feelings towards the individual.

Speaking of hostile feelings, there were plenty of those in the build-up to the Dolphins-Bengals game, as Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple and Hill talked plenty of trash, renewing their rivalry from last year’s AFC Championship game- when Hill was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins and Bengals aren’t scheduled to meet again this season, unless the two squads happen to face off in the postseason. If they do, one can bet that Tyreek Hill will have plenty to say to the Cincinnati side before, during and after the game.