Jalen Ramsey played a massive role in the Dolphins' Week 11 win over the Raiders, coming away with two interceptions.

While the Miami Dolphins defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, it was a closer game than many expected. But thanks in part to cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins were able to come away with a 20-13 victory.

Ramsey intercepted Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell twice in the win. The defensive back acknowledged his big day for Miami and admitted that when he is on the field, he always has his eye on the ball, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beast Post.

“You want turnovers and a lockdown defense. You want both,” Ramsey said. “PBUs are cool but I always want to get the pick.”

He also admitted that he was feeling a bit of fatigue in his muscles, including his legs after the Week 11 win. Ramsey was out for the majority of the season with a knee injury. While he may be sore, Ramsey seems to have avoided any serious injury and can rest while celebrating another Dolphins victory.

Ramsey's first interception came in the middle of the third quarter, when Miami led by just one, 14-13. His second came with 32 seconds on the clock, effectively sealing the game for the Dolphins. Miami managed to pick off O'Connell three times in the win.

Getting Jalen Ramsey back on the field has been a tremendous boost for the Dolphins. Through three games this year the cornerback already has six tackles, two passes defended and three interceptions.

With the win, Miami has moved to 7-3 on the season. As they continue their push to the playoffs, the Dolphins will be looking for Ramsey to stay on the field and continue making explosive plays.