Talk about a bombshell out of left field. The Miami Dolphins arguably have the best offense in the league. With the array of weapons they have and the masterminds piloting it, this team has been insanely good at scoring the ball. However, in the NFL, there's no such thing as too many weapons. Hence, the Dolphins decided to trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

The Dolphins seem to be excited to get yet another possible asset for their offense. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted this on X right after the trade was announced. Safe to say that the Cheetah is happy about their acquisition.

Chase Claypool I like it 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 6, 2023

Chase Claypool was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Dolphins along with a pick swap. Claypool is a rather fascinating player to analyze. He has the raw talent and the tool to succeed in the NFL. He had an excellent rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he kept up with the likes of Juju Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson.

Since then, though, it's all been downhill for Claypool. The wide receiver was never able to recapture that same production he had in his rookie year. A deep dive into the new Dolphins' wide receiver reveals a shocking amount of laziness in his play. Whether it's in route running or in blocking, Claypool's effort level is laughably bad at times.

The Dolphins are hoping that they'll be able to fix Claypool. What's good for Miami is that they don't necessarily need Claypool to be successful. They already have a deadly one-two combo in Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and they have a dangerous backfield with Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert. “Fixing” Claypool is a luxury that Miami can afford right now.