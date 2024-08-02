When news broke that Tua Tagovailoa was officially re-signing with the Miami Dolphins on a new four-year, $212.4 million deal, it generated mixed reactions from all over the NFL world.

Some fans despised the news, as they remain certified Tua haters, while others were excited about securing continuity in Mike McDaniel's offense, as Miami will now be bringing back all of their top offensive stars from their prolific 2024 NFL regular season.

One person who firmly falls into the latter category is Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins' speedy WR1, who shared his hyped reaction to the big news in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Hearing his [Tagovailoa] story, and all the coaches that he went through and everything he had to hear and stuff like that, it builds up to now, of seeing him signing that big deal,” Hill explained via Newsweek. “It was amazing, it was the best feeling ever, man. I feel like I signed the motherf******. I was like, bro, congrats to you and your family, 'cause there were a lot of people that said they didn't want you here in this building, and here you are. It was the best day ever for me though, because that's my dawg man.”

On paper, if there's anyone who should be excited about Tagovailoa returning to Miami, it has to be Hill, as he's had his two best professional seasons with the former Alabama quarterback under center flinging the ball in his direction. With their connection now secured for the foreseeable future, it's safe to say there's a party going down on South Beach featuring two of its most wealthy residents.

The Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill Dolphins connection has been legit



While some fans may have assumed that Hill's production would have taken a dip when he left the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid behind in Kansas City for the bright likes of Miami, so far, that hasn't been the case.

Over his first two seasons with the Dolphins, the former fifth-round pick out of Western Alabama has amassed an incredible 3,509 passing yards on 238 receptions, which is nearly half of his KC production over four fewer seasons. He came one yard short of 1,800 last fall, a mark that ranks seventh in NFL history according to Statmuse, and he didn't even get there because of the new 17-game season, as Hill actually watched from the sidelines as the Dolphins dominated the Jets 30-0 in a commanding AFC East victory.

With Tagovailoa back on a long-term deal and McDaniel not going anywhere anytime soon, it's clear Hill's success will continue well into the future.