Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill won't be devoid of reminders in his record-breaking quest, especially when his mother is always on his case.

Tyreek Hill continues to be such a dominant force for the Miami Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa once again repeatedly going back to that well during their dominant 34-13 win over the New York Jets on Friday night. Hill posted his seventh 100+ yard game of the season, tallying 102 on nine receptions, with one of those receptions being an insane touchdown catch that must be seen to be believed.

At this point, the Dolphins star wideout has tallied 1,324 total yards on the season in just 11 games, which already ranks as the 189th best receiving season in NFL history. Simply put, Hill, with an average of 120 yards per game in 2023, remains on pace to break the NFL's single-season receiving yards record (a total of 1,964 set by Calvin Johnson in 2012).

Of course, there remains plenty of uncertainty in Tyreek Hill's pursuit of history. But the Dolphins wide receiver won't be devoid of reminders in this quest of his, especially when his mother, Anesha Sanchez, is always on his case. In fact, she even implored Hill to go and get 180 yards on Friday night against the Jets, a feat he has only accomplished nine times throughout his career.

“It's so hard not to think about it sometimes. My mom tells me everyday, ‘I need you to enjoy, embrace what you're doing this year.' And it's like, ‘Mom, let me chill. Let me focus on helping this team win games.' This morning I called her on the phone & she was like, ‘Aye, we gonna get 180 today right?'” Hill shared in hilarious fashion, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Love this answer from @cheetah: I asked how it feels to have history on his fingertips for most receiving yards in a season. Tyreek Hill joked his mother is staying on his case: “This morning I called her on the phone & she was like, ‘Aye, we gonna get 180 today right?’” 😎🤣 pic.twitter.com/vz60n5EooG — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 25, 2023

Tyreek Hill continues to lead the league in receiving yards in 2023, which makes him a prime target for other teams to slow down, which could end up making the Dolphins pivot to other offensive options due to the space he creates. This could end up limiting Hill's production over the coming weeks.

However, the cream always rises to the top, and Hill, despite facing suffocating coverage every game, has remained a singular monstrous force as a target for Tua Tagovailoa. Only time will tell if the Dolphins wideout can break the record and make his mother's dreams come true.