‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’: Mike McDaniel spills on decision to keep Tua Tagovailoa backup

The Miami Dolphins have made their final cuts down to the 53-man roster. Some people might have been surprised by their decision to hold on to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. But apparently it was believed by many throughout the league that Miami would be stupid if they let him hit waivers.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel discussed that with reporters on Tuesday, as captured by NBC Sports‘ Mike Florio.

“He played very well. Again, another guy that comes in, he just works every day, won over his teammates through his work ethic, and he went out and balled. Another one where we got calls again, people asking what we were going to do and they’re all saying, ‘You know, you guys would be stupid to let him go.’ And there was no thought about us doing that. We’re not in the business of being stupid.”

Currently, the Dolphins have Teddy Bridgewater as the backup and Thompson third. It’s likely smart to keep Thompson for a number of reasons.

For one, Bridgewater is injury prone. He’s very talented but tends to get hurt frequently. So, having a guy you can trust to be your backup is crucial. Thompson has obviously impressed the Dolphins coaching staff with his play in camp and in the preseason. From the sound of it, he has also impressed those from other clubs as well.

The Dolphins drafted Skylar Thompson with their seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. During his time as a Wildcat, Thompson lit the Big 12 on fire and very well could exceed expectations in the NFL.