Tua Tagovailoa exited last night's game vs. the Buffalo Bills with a concussion, at least his third within the past two years, leading to widespread concern for the promising Miami Dolphins quarterback. Some, including former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant, are suggesting the 26-year-old Tagovailoa to retire immediately to preserve his long-term health.

In the third quarter of a one-sided “Thursday Night Football” game, Tagovailoa attempted to scramble and run for a first down. Despite having enough to move the chains, Tagovailoa did not decide to slide and avoid a hit. Instead, he initiated contact with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa managed to get a little bit lower than Hamlin and ultimately smashed the side of his head against Hamlin's chest. Tagovailoa then fell to the ground, with which the back of his head collided.

It appeared Tagovailoa attempted to get up after the hit, although it may have been a posturing response. Either way, he ended up momentarily clutching at his head and staying down on the field for a few minutes before eventually walking off of the field and into the Dolphins' locker room. Shortly thereafter he was officially diagnosed with a concussion, which is at the minimum his third since being drafted in 2020 and at least his fourth documented concussion in the last five years.

Bryant, who spent nearly a decade in the NFL, most of which with the Dallas Cowboys, was one of the many on social media following the injury to call for Tagovailoa to retire:

“That’s it….

NFL go ahead and do the right thing

Tua has had entirely way too many concussions

He need to retire for his longevity health concerns.”

Tagovailoa, who signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension with the Dolphins less than two months ago, will have a very hard decision to make. While he could receive a large chunk of his contract if he chooses to retire and there is precedent for high-profile quarterbacks to retire young — Andrew Luck possibly being the best recent example — it is still extremely rare.

Just last year, Tagovailoa led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards while taking the Dolphins to the playoffs for a second consecutive season, a feat the franchise had not achieved in more than 20 years.