With the Miami Dolphins Week 5 contest set to take place against the New York Giants, many eyes will be on the Dolphins. Ahead of the Dolphins-Giants game, we'll be making our Dolphins Week 5 predictions.

Miami has assembled a talented offense with a ton of speed, and head coach Mike McDaniel has done a great job designing plays for their explosive offense through four weeks. Tua Tagovailoa has played at a high level so far, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,306 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, which has helped the Dolphins jump out to a 3-1 record on the year

Helping Tagovailoa under center is the fact that the Dolphins have a star wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill is one of the best receivers in the league, with great speed and route-running, and Waddle is the perfect complement for him. Together, they make life very easy for Tagovailoa in the passing game.

Miami also has a talented running back duo emerging early on in the new campaign. Raheem Mostert is the lead back, and he has been on fire to start the season, averaging 5.2 yards per carry with six rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Behind Mostert, rookie running back De'Von Achane has also caught fire as of late, as he has 27 carries for 309 yards and four touchdowns, which is good for an unreal 11.4 yards per attempt. Achane has also been a factor in the passing game, hauling in eight receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

This loaded offense will take on the struggling Giants in Week 5, and for a reeling squad like New York, taking on Miami isn't exactly a fun proposition. So with kickoff fast approaching, let's look at three bold predictions for the Dolphins in their upcoming bout with the Giants.

3. The Dolphins defense will force multiple turnovers

Miami's offense is what everyone focuses on, and for good reason. However, their defense has some talented players as well. The Dolphins defense has been inconsistent through four games, but they could thrive against a struggling Giants offense.

Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract to stay in New York this offseason, but Jones has not done much to live up to this new deal, as he's only thrown for 765 yards and two touchdowns so far, while also committing a whopping seven turnovers over that same timeframe. Jones can't shoulder all the blame for his struggles, as the Giants offensive line is atrocious. Jones has been sacked 22 times through four games this season and has not had time to deliver the ball downfield.

Miami's defense forced three turnovers against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, and they will manage to put together a similar performance against New York.

2. Dolphins RBs Raheem Moster and De'Von Achane will torch the Giants defense

As previously mentioned, the Dolphins rushing attack of Mostert and Achane has been tough for defenses to stop. They both have tremendous speed on the ground, while also posing as big threats in the receiving game. Mostert and Achane have both torched opposing defenses to this point, and they are going up against a vulnerable Giants front seven in Week 5.

In Week 3, the San Francisco 49ers rushed 39 times for 141 yards and a touchdown when going up against the Giants. Mostert and Achane are both very talented, and considering how bad New York has been against the run, and how this game could end up becoming a blowout, it's safe to expect some more crooked numbers on the stat sheet from these two running backs.

1. The Dolphins will pick up a blowout victory over the Giants

Despite suffering a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, the Dolphins are one of the better teams in the league. They still boast a 3-1 record, and have an incredible pool of talent on both sides of the ball.

New York has been the exact opposite of Miami, as they have played poorly on both sides of the ball. With the Dolphins being nearly unstoppable on offense, they should dominate the Giants en route to a Week 5 victory.

Miami has a chance at being a true Super Bowl contender this season, and every game counts in their divisional race with the Bills. Expect this game to be a blowout as the Dolphins get back on track after a humbling loss to the Bills.