The Miami Dolphins started the offseason with a bang, but have been pretty quiet ever since. That bang was acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade. Since then, though, they’ve made a few moves but nothing major.

We’re now in the second week of free agency, and most of the big targets have already found new homes. With the action dying down, now seems like as good a time as any to re-evaluate where the Dolphins stand. So, what does Miami need ahead of a crucial 2023 season?

Dolphins’ offseason recap

Key additions: LB David Long Jr., QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson (re-signed), RB Raheem Mostert (re-signed), CB Jalen Ramsey

Key losses: LB Elandon Roberts, TE Mike Gesicki, WR Trent Sherfield

The Ramsey trade was a huge move for a team that desperately needed secondary help. Miami’s pass defense ranked 27th in the league last season, allowing 234.8 yards a game. To be fair, Injuries decimated the unit with cornerbacks Byron Jones, Brandon Jones and Nik Needham all missed extended time with injury. Still, Xavien Howard needed some help, and the Dolphins got him an All-Pro-level corner. Together with safety Jevon Holland, the Dolphins’ secondary should take a step forward in 2023.

In terms of free agency, Miami had a quiet but solid enough week. Long and Roberts are comparable players, so the linebacker position should stay at about the same level. The Dolphins also addressed their backup quarterback need with White, who should provide decent play in the event Tua Tagovailoa misses time. Re-signing Mostert and Wilson, their two leading rushers last season, was also a good decision.

The one loss that really stands out is Gesicki, who signed with the division rival New England Patriots. Even though Gesicki had a down season in 2022, he is still a solid tight end who will be very difficult to replace. His departure also leaves Miami without a proven tight end on the roster, which is undoubtedly a big need to fill.

That said, tight end isn’t THE biggest need for the Dolphins. In fact, their biggest need doesn’t relate to their free agency moves at all, but rather a persistent issue for years.

A big problem up front

For a while now, Miami’s offensive line has been a point of contention. It may look like the Dolphins fixed that problem after allowing just 35 sacks last year, tied for ninth-fewest in the league. Look a little deeper, though, and it becomes clear there is still a problem here.

According to ESPN, the Dolphins’ offensive line ranked 25th in pass-block win rate this year at just 55%. The run-blocking was not much better, ranking 21st with just a 71% win rate.

That said, individual players on the line still performed well. Terron Armstead and Connor Williams both had solid seasons, each recording PFF grades over 75. So there are good pieces on the offensive line, but the unit as a whole is not great.

With Tagovailoa already facing serious questions about his health, protecting him becomes even more critical. While it may not be among the worst in the league, this offensive line needs to improve for his sake and the team’s. Unfortunately, with little cap space, most free agents off the market, and no first-round pick, that may be a very tough task. Only time will tell how Miami chooses to address this issue.